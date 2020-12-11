Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan Stevenson has taken 14 wickets in 21 T20 matches since his debut in 2016

Hampshire seam bowler Ryan Stevenson has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Stevenson, 28, made his debut for the county in September 2015 following impressive performances for Devon in the Minor Counties Championship.

The right-armer played in two Bob Willis Trophy matches and nine T20 Blast fixtures last season.

Injuries have disrupted his time at Hampshire including persistent back stress fractures in 2016 and 2017.