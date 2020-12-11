Arron Lilley: Leicestershire all-rounder agree three-year white-ball contract
Leicestershire all-rounder Arron Lilley has agreed a new three-year white-ball contract with the Foxes.
Lilley, 29, was leading run-scorer as they reached the T20 Blast quarter-finals last season, including a career-best 69 against Durham.
"I've been here for two years and have thoroughly enjoyed my time," he said. "I hope we can push on from last year."
Right-hander and off-spinner Lilley is a former T20 Blast winner with Lancashire in 2015.