Gary Wilson will remain in Ireland fro the birth of his second child

Ireland wicket-keeper batsman Gary Wilson will miss the upcoming one-day international series' in January against the UAE and Afghanistan.

Wilson will not join the squad for the tour in order to be at home for the birth of his second child, with Neil Rock coming in as wicket-keeper cover.

The matches against Afghanistan will be part of the World Super League.

Ireland have named a 16-man squad for the tour, their first matches since the dramatic win over England in August.

That run-chase victory marked the end of a series in which Ireland lost 2-1 to the world champions.

"Ordinarily, Wilson would likely have been able to re-join the squad after the birth, however this is not possible under the COVID-19 protocols in place for the series without an extended period of self-isolation, so it was agreed that this would rule him out on this occasion," read a statement from Cricket Ireland.

The tour will also be the first since Stuart Barnes, the new Assistant Head Coach and National Bowling Lead, joined the support staff.

Match dates, playing times and venue details will be officially announced in coming days.

Several players and support staff who are not on the tour will remain at home under COVID-19 safe conditions in case a substitute needs to be flown out to Abu Dhabi during the month.

'Pleased with progress in 2020'

The Ireland team may have played just 12 international matches in 2020, however Head Coach Graham Ford believes the squad can be pleased with the progress they have made despite the disrupted year.

"It goes without saying that 2020 has been a difficult year, but the lads have acquitted themselves well and can be proud of what they have managed to achieve."

"We've beaten the T20 World Champions, the West Indies, in a T20I in the Caribbean, beaten Afghanistan for the first time in a T20I in the subcontinent, and beaten the current World Cup champions England in their own backyard - those wins have helped build self-belief within the players and have demonstrated the progress we are making as a squad."

"We have two challenging series ahead of us, but we're looking to create a sense of momentum going into a big year - a year that will feature multiple tours, a full home season and a T20 World Cup at the back end."

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.