England in India 2021
February
5-9 1st Test, Chennai
13-17 2nd Test, Chennai
24-28 3rd Test, Ahmedabad (d/n)
March
4-8 4th Test, Ahmedabad
12 1st Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad
14 2nd Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad
16 3rd Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad
18 4th Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad
20 5th Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad
23 1st ODI, Pune
26 2nd ODI, Pune
28 3rd ODI, Pune
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made