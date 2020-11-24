Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Smith is currently studying for his Level 4 ECB coaching qualification alongside his playing commitments

Gloucestershire all-rounder Tom Smith has agreed a three-year contract extension with the county.

Smith, 33, named supporters' player of the season in 2020, will also take up a coaching role at Gloucestershire in the final year of his new deal.

The slow left-armer took 14 wickets in a run to the T20 Blast finals, including a career-best 5-16 against Birmingham Bears in the group stage.

Smith has been at Gloucestershire since an initial loan from Middlesex in 2013.