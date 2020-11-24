Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England beat India 4-1 on home soil in their most recent Test series in 2018, but lost 4-0 in India in 2016

England will tour India early next year and play their first day-night Test in the country at the biggest cricket ground in the world.

The sides will play four Tests starting on 5 February, with the third under lights at Ahmedabad's 110,000-capacity Motera Stadium.

Chennai will host the first two Tests and Ahmedabad the final two.

They will be followed by five Twenty20s in Ahmedabad and three one-day internationals in Pune.

All the matches are expected to be played in a bio-secure bubble and without fans.

It had been reported external-link that the United Arab Emirates - which staged the Indian Premier League from September to November - could have hosted the tour because of coronavirus concerns in India.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said it would "leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols".

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said: "The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management."

England's tour of South Africa was abandoned on Monday without the ODIs being played after a number of positive coronavirus tests.

On Wednesday England confirmed they will play two Tests in Sri Lanka from 14-26 January.

The England series will be India's first at home since the start of the pandemic. They are currently in Australia, where they will begin a four-Test series on 17 December.

