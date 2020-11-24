Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in opening game

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daniel Hughes is bowled by Riley Meredith for nine
Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars in the final of the 2019-20 Big Bash
Big Bash League, Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Hobart Hurricanes 178-8 (20 overs): David 58 (33), Ingram 55 (42) Christian 3-36, Dwarshuis 3-38
Sydney Sixers 162-6 (20 overs): Vince 67 (41), Edwards 47 (39), Faulkner 2-22
Hobart Hurricanes won by 16 runs
Scorecard

Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champions Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League.

England's James Vince hit a fluent 67 off 41 balls in the Sixers' pursuit of 179, but his departure sparked a collapse of five wickets for 37 runs.

James Faulkner claimed 2-22 and Riley Meredith 2-29 at Bellerive Oval.

The Hurricanes' 178-8 was built around a 33-ball 58 from Tim David and Colin Ingram's 55 off 42 deliveries.

There will be live commentary of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC