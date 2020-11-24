Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in opening game
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Big Bash League, Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Hobart Hurricanes 178-8 (20 overs): David 58 (33), Ingram 55 (42) Christian 3-36, Dwarshuis 3-38
|Sydney Sixers 162-6 (20 overs): Vince 67 (41), Edwards 47 (39), Faulkner 2-22
|Hobart Hurricanes won by 16 runs
|Scorecard
Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champions Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League.
England's James Vince hit a fluent 67 off 41 balls in the Sixers' pursuit of 179, but his departure sparked a collapse of five wickets for 37 runs.
James Faulkner claimed 2-22 and Riley Meredith 2-29 at Bellerive Oval.
The Hurricanes' 178-8 was built around a 33-ball 58 from Tim David and Colin Ingram's 55 off 42 deliveries.
There will be live commentary of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.
