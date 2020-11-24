Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars in the final of the 2019-20 Big Bash

Big Bash League, Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hobart Hurricanes 178-8 (20 overs): David 58 (33), Ingram 55 (42) Christian 3-36, Dwarshuis 3-38 Sydney Sixers 162-6 (20 overs): Vince 67 (41), Edwards 47 (39), Faulkner 2-22 Hobart Hurricanes won by 16 runs Scorecard

Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champions Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League.

England's James Vince hit a fluent 67 off 41 balls in the Sixers' pursuit of 179, but his departure sparked a collapse of five wickets for 37 runs.

James Faulkner claimed 2-22 and Riley Meredith 2-29 at Bellerive Oval.

The Hurricanes' 178-8 was built around a 33-ball 58 from Tim David and Colin Ingram's 55 off 42 deliveries.

