David Warner suffered the adductor injury while fielding in the second one-day international against India

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India in Adelaide with an injured adductor muscle.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury during the second one-day international on 29 November.

Australia say he could return for the second Test, beginning on 26 December.

His absence may leave the hosts with a problem for the first Test starting on 17 December, after Will Pucovski was hit on the head on Tuesday.

Uncapped Pucovski, who has a history of concussion problems, retired hurt after being struck by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer while playing for Australia A against the tourists.

Joe Burns is the only other recognised opener in the Test squad, meaning Australia may have to draft in reinforcements, or promote Marnus Labuschagne for the day-night series curtain-raiser at the Adelaide Oval.

