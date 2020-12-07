Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The two members of England's touring party who gave "unconfirmed positive" coronavirus tests will be able to return to the UK from South Africa after further testing and analysis showed they are not infected.

The cases in the England camp were announced on Sunday before the tour was abandoned a day later.

But England say "in the opinion of independent virologists based in Cape Town and London" the results are false.

England will fly home on Thursday.

More to follow