Will Pucovski was hit flush on the helmet attempting a pull shot

Tour match, Sydney Indians 247-9d & 189-9d Australia A 306-9d & 52-1 Match drawn Scorecard (external) external-link

Australia Test hopeful Will Pucovski had to retire hurt during a warm-up match against India A after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer.

The opening batsman, who has suffered a series of concussions during his career, was struck by Kartik Tyagi and was on all fours for more than a minute before leaving the field unassisted.

The 22-year-old had been tipped to make his Test debut against India next week.

Australia's doctor said Pucovski experienced "mild concussion symptoms".

He will miss a second warm-up against India, which starts on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pucovski first suffered a concussion when he was a teenager during a game of Australian Rules Football and has been ruled out of matches since after suffering blows.

He hit double centuries in his two Sheffield Shield matches this season and, with David Warner injured, was expected to make a Test debut when the series against India gets under way on 17 December.

Uncapped all-rounder Cameron Green pressed his claim for a Test debut with 125 not out in the warm-up, which ended in a draw soon after Pucovski retired hurt on 23.