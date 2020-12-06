Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Curran has played the last two seasons for Sydney Sixers and has taken 42 wickets in 28 matches

England bowler Tom Curran has withdrawn from the Sydney Sixers' Big Bash League to spend time with his family.

Curran's decision follows that of England team-mate Tom Banton, who pulled out of Brisbane Heat's squad citing bio-secure bubble fatigue.

Both players are part of England's tour of South Africa, with players staying in a bubble to counter the threat of coronavirus.

Curran, 25, was scheduled to join the Sixers after Christmas.

He would have teamed up with the BBL reigning champions after completing two weeks of hotel quarantine upon entering Australia.

But he requested a break to spend more time at home and the team agreed to release him from his contract for this season's competition.

Curran said in an open letter to Sixers supporters: "I feel very lucky to play for the Sixers, I have loved my time with you all over the last two seasons and I can promise you, this decision was not taken lightly.

"I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home."

Curran, who took 22 wickets for the Sydney Sixers in last year's event, has seen the England tour to South Africa disrupted by Covid-19.

After Sunday's first ODI was abandoned, England said two of their party had returned "unconfirmed positive tests".