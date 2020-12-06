Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The first ODI between South Africa and England was postponed on Friday, re-arranged for Sunday and then called off

The second one-day international between South Africa and England, set for Monday, has been postponed.

It was a decision taken jointly by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

They are waiting for "independent ratification" of "unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests" for two unnamed members of the England tour party.

Games on Friday and Sunday were called off after positive tests by a South Africa player and hotel staff.

After Sunday's first ODI was abandoned, England said two of their party had returned "unconfirmed positive tests".

Once the unconfirmed tests have been reviewed, CSA and the ECB will then "discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series".

The tourists were tested on Saturday after two members of staff from the hotel where they are staying tested positive.

Sunday's rearranged opening one-day international in Paarl was called off 30 minutes before the scheduled 08:00 GMT start.

England players and staff are self-isolating in their hotel rooms.

The opening game of the three-match series had originally been scheduled to take place on Friday, but was postponed after a South Africa player tested positive for coronavirus.

The South Africa squad were tested again on Friday evening and all returned negative results.