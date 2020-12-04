Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's one-day international series against South Africa will begin on Sunday after the hosts' players tested negative for coronavirus.

The first game of the three-match series had been set to take place on Friday but was called off after a positive test in the Proteas squad.

The players were tested again on Friday evening after the match was cancelled and returned negative results.

The series opener will take place in Paarl from 08:00 GMT on Sunday.

The last two games are in Cape Town on Monday and Wednesday.

This is the first England match to be postponed because of a positive case since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Two unnamed South Africa players tested positive before the Twenty20 leg of the tour last month, forcing the cancellation of a Proteas intra-squad practice game.

