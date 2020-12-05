Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's first one-day international in South Africa has been delayed after two members of staff from the hotel where the teams are staying tested positive for Covid-19.

The match, scheduled for Friday, was postponed until Sunday after an unnamed South Africa player tested positive.

The South Africa squad was tested again on Friday evening, with all returning negative results.

The first ODI of the three-match series was due to begin at 08:00 GMT in Paarl.

The England squad were tested on Saturday after the positive tests of the hotel staff, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says it is awaiting "ratification" of those results, hence the delay to Sunday's game.

