The series is being played in Cape Town and nearby Paarl

England's first one-day international against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday has been postponed after one of the hosts' players tested positive for coronavirus.

Cricket South Africa said a player tested positive on Thursday after the Twenty20 series.

The first ODI of the three-match series, due to begin at 11:00 GMT at Newlands, was postponed at about 10:00.

The rearranged games will now take place on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa said it agreed with the England and Wales Cricket Board to postpone the fixture by three days "in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved".

The three-match Twenty20 series, which England won 3-0, finished on Tuesday.

