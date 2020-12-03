Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Williamson has now scored three double centuries in Test cricket

First Test, Hamilton (day two): New Zealand 519-7 dec: Williamson 251, Latham 86, Jamieson 51* West Indies 49-0: K Brathwaite 20*, Campbell 22* New Zealand lead by 470 runs Scorecard

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hit his highest Test score by posting 251 in the opening game of a two-match series with West Indies in Hamilton.

Williamson helped his side, playing their first Test since March, reach 519-7 declared at Seddon Park.

The 30-year-old, who began the second day on 97, and reached his 22nd Test century and third double ton before being caught off Alzarri Joseph.

In reply, West Indies reached 49 without loss by the end of day two.

After Williamson fell, Kyle Jamieson reached a maiden Test half-century before the declaration came.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's ministry of health said Pakistan have had their exemption to train during managed isolation in Christchurch withdrawn.

The decision was taken after eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad - who begin their own series against the Black Caps on 18 December - tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have very carefully considered this situation," said New Zealand director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

"At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad.

"Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to Covid-19, whether this involves individuals or teams."

Pakistan are set to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests in New Zealand.

The exemption would have allowed them to train in small groups from the fourth day of their mandatory 14-day isolation until they were released next week.