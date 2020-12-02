Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan (left) saw his side chase 192 to complete a 3-0 series win in Cape Town

England captain Eoin Morgan says there is "nothing untoward" in having coded information passed to him by the analyst during play.

A series of letters and numbers were hung from the dressing room balcony during South Africa's innings in England's 3-0 Twenty20 series win.

The information took the form of a number and a letter, for example "C3".

"It's 100% within the spirit of the game," said Morgan, adding that England will continue to use the system.

"There's no real signals. There's always been constant communication, verbal or physical, from the changing room to us on field to help improve my decisions as captain and Jos Buttler's decision as vice-captain.

"It's about maximising information that we are taking in and measuring it against coaches recommendations, the data of what's going on."

The codes were relayed to Morgan by analyst Nathan Leamon.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the approach external-link after the tourists completed a series clean sweep on Tuesday.

Morgan said: "There weren't many decisions that varied from mine. There were three in the first game, two in the second and a couple in the third.

"We're definitely going to continue with it and give it an enough sample size to see if it makes a difference or improves our decision-making on the field or our performance."

England said during the third T20 that they had cleared the system with the match referee and anti-corruption officials.

South Africa and England begin a three-match one-day series starting on Friday in Cape Town.