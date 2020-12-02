Hampshire: Chris Wood agrees new white-ball contract until end of 2021
Hampshire seam bowler Chris Wood has agreed a new white-ball contract with the county until the end of 2021.
Wood, 30, is the county's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 137 and has helped them win two T20 and two 50-over titles since debuting in 2010.
"I'm excited about what we can achieve as a group next year," left-armer Wood said. "Hopefully I can continue to improve my game and contribute."
He took six wickets in 10 appearances in the T20 Blast last season.