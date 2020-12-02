Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Virat Kohil scored his 60th ODI half-century for India in Canberra

Third ODI; Manuka Oval, Canberra: India 302-5 (50 overs): Pandya 92 not out, Jadeja 66 not out, Kohli 63, Agar 2-44 Australia 289 all out (49.3 overs): Finch 75, Maxwell 59, Thakur 3-51, Bumrah 2-43 India won by 13 runs; lose series 2-1 Scorecard

India ended their one-day series in Australia on a high as they claimed a 13-run win in Canberra.

Ravindra Jadeja (66) joined Hardik Pandya (92) with India on 152-5 with 18 overs left and they finished unbeaten, taking the tourists' score to 302-5.

Opener Aaron Finch hit 75 for Australia before Glenn Maxwell added 59.

But the hosts struggled after losing Maxwell in the 45th over on 268-7 and they were bowled out for 289 with three balls left at Manuka Oval.

Maxwell's dismissal sparked a run of three wickets for 12 runs, as Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 3-51 while Jasprit Bumrah and Thangarasu Natarajan claimed two wickets apiece.

Australia win the series 2-1, before the two sides play three Twenty20 internationals and four Tests.

The final T20 game next Tuesday is now set to be played before a full crowd at the 48,000-seater Sydney Cricket Ground.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday outdoor stadiums in the state would be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from next Monday.

The opening T20 at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Friday and the second match at the SCG on Sunday sold out quickly last month after being capped at half-capacity.