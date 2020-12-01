Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dawid Malan reached his 10th 50-plus score in international Twenty20 cricket in his 19th innings - beating the previous record (25 innings) held by West Indies' Chris Gayle

Third Twenty20, Newlands, Cape Town South Africa 191-3 (20 overs): Van der Dussen 74* (32), Du Plessis 52* (37), Stokes 2-26 England 192-1 (17.4 overs): Malan 99* (47), Buttler 67* (47), Nortje 1-37 England won by nine wickets Scorecard

Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan shared a magnificent 167 as England completed a 3-0 Twenty20 series win over South Africa with a nine-wicket victory.

Chasing 192 to win, Malan joined Buttler on 25-1 and the pair hit 14 fours and 10 sixes to guide England home with 14 balls to spare.

Both finished not out with Malan making 99 off 47 balls, and Buttler 67.

Earlier Rassie van der Dussen (74*) and Faf du Plessis (50*) put on 127 in 64 balls as South Africa posted 191-3.

The win sees England overtake Australia at the top of the Twenty20 world rankings - although Justin Langer's side can return to the summit during their series against India which starts on Friday.

A three-match one-day international series between England and South Africa starts at the same venue in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa will be without quick bowler Kagiso Rabada for that series with a groin strain.

Malan & Buttler shine

Ranked as the number one T20 batsman in the world, Malan often accumulates at the start of his innings, but he moved to 16 from three deliveries courtesy of some woeful South African bowling.

He was strong all around the wicket, but as usual he latched on to width superbly well, hitting 30 of his runs through the covers.

He moved to his half-century off 26 balls - his fastest in international cricket - and he has now scored six half-centuries in his past 12 T20 games for England.

Buttler at the other end was superb.

He started in subdued fashion, scoring 22 off as many balls, but in the 11th over the wicketkeeper hit the inexperienced Lutho Sipamla for 21, including two massive sixes over mid-wicket.

The next over, bowled by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, went for 19 as England broke the back of the chase.

The temperament the pair showed, alongside the well-judged pace of the chase, will delight captain Eoin Morgan as England build to next October's T20 World Cup in India.

More to follow.