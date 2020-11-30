Last updated on .From the section Cricket

KKR were led by England captain Eoin Morgan in this year's IPL

The owners of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders have become stakeholders in the United States' proposed new Twenty20 league.

The new league, Major League Cricket, is due to begin in 2022 and will be the US' first professional T20 league.

The Knight Riders Group, who are majority owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, have agreed to a "significant long-term investment".

The group also owns the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.