Dawid Malan is the top-ranked batsman in T20 internationals

Second Twenty20, Boland Park, Paarl South Africa 146-6 (20 overs): De Kock 30, Rashid 2-23 England 148-6 (19.5 overs): Malan 55, Shamsi 3-19 England win by four wickets; lead series 2-0 Scorecard

Dawid Malan helped England edge to a four-wicket win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Malan's 55 from 40 balls led England's recovery from 83-4 as they chased 147 for victory, following spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's career-best 3-19 in Paarl.

He fell with 13 runs needed but Eoin Morgan marshalled his side over the line with one ball remaining.

South Africa had earlier limped to 146-6 from their 20 overs.

Malan, the top-ranked batsman in T20 internationals, paced himself well, hitting seven fours and one six to take England's target down to a run a ball.

The Proteas seemed to have the match in their grasp at the halfway stage but they once again fell short in the key moments.

The third and final match of the series takes place on Tuesday at 16:00 GMT in Cape Town.

