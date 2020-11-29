South Africa v England: Dawid Malan leads hosts to tight win & series victory

comments16

Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan is the top-ranked batsman in T20 internationals
Second Twenty20, Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa 146-6 (20 overs): De Kock 30, Rashid 2-23
England 148-6 (19.5 overs): Malan 55, Shamsi 3-19
England win by four wickets; lead series 2-0
Scorecard

Dawid Malan helped England edge to a four-wicket win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Malan's 55 from 40 balls led England's recovery from 83-4 as they chased 147 for victory, following spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's career-best 3-19 in Paarl.

He fell with 13 runs needed but Eoin Morgan marshalled his side over the line with one ball remaining.

South Africa had earlier limped to 146-6 from their 20 overs.

Malan, the top-ranked batsman in T20 internationals, paced himself well, hitting seven fours and one six to take England's target down to a run a ball.

The Proteas seemed to have the match in their grasp at the halfway stage but they once again fell short in the key moments.

The third and final match of the series takes place on Tuesday at 16:00 GMT in Cape Town.

More to follow

17 comments

  • Wonder if Vikram will appear, 2 England wins and 2 thrashings of India.

  • A good win again, a couple of players (T Curran and Roy) need to find some form

  • Costa has been given the opportunity for a new account of a new year’s time

  • Excellent win for England in third world conditions. England once again showed their class. Hopefully make it three wins in a row.

  • This England T20 team have all bases covered. Fast bowling, spin and extraordinary batting depth. Bring on the T20 World Cup next year.

  • Another super win for England and another Yorkie leading the way with the bat and can say why Number 1 in the Rankings.

    Team effort though to make this another win ... Can it be 3 in a row.

    Lets just enjoy this Win today.

  • Malan is such a great player, only 1 English player has more t20I 50+ scores than him, Morgan. He is tied with Buttler and Hales for 2nd Place.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Maksi be happy again with Malan and Rashid too so be another Winning Posting 😉.

  • Great result it was never in doubt

  • Could be that Morgan wants as much pressure/stress call it what you like - this is perfect dress rehearsal - England played Rabada, Nortje and Ngidi really well. Dawid Malan showing why he's so good at this format.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Well we shall find out when the WC happens.

      Yes do like making it interesting as we say but the lads came through.

      Least Roy had some runs and hopefully start the run machine going again.

  • Weren't at our best with the bat today but I thought we bowled well. Rashid and Archer, in particular, were very good.

    Special mention to Malan and another series win! Looking good for the WC.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Team effort again and all helping out in some form or another.

      One day all will click and what a game that may be.

      Settle for the win anyway and take each game as it goes or comes .

  • You sense England made that victory far harder than it should have been!! There seems to be a real plan to attack the 17th or 18th over every game. Well played though.

    • CricketFan replied:
      It was a slow wicket that doesn't suit englands style, Bairstow, Stokes and Roy all got out slogging too early.

