Ben McDermott has played for Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash, as well as making 12 T20 international appearances for Australia

Derbyshire have confirmed the signing of Australia T20 international wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott for all one-day cricket next summer.

The 25-year-old, son of former Australia Test fast bowling great Craig McDermott, was scheduled to arrive in 2020.

Along with the signing of paceman Sean Abbott, that got deferred in April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

McDermott will be available for duty in the 2021 T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton said: "Ben has the quality to be a real asset in the white-ball formats, not only with the bat but with the gloves too.

"He's a player with international experience. His form in the Big Bash over the years has shown just what an important player he can be."

Queensland-born McDermott has scored 1,258 T20 runs at a strike rate of 128, averaging 29.95, including four half-centuries and one century - a career-best 114 for Hobart Hurricanes against former club Melbourne Renegades off just 52 balls, including nine sixes and eight fours.

He he has scored three centuries and averages 49.26 in List A cricket, which he has played for his native Queensland and Tasmania.

McDermott's dad Craig, now 55, is seventh in the list of all-time Australia Test wicket takers, having taken 291 in 71 Tests between December 1984 and January 1996.