Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Women's Big Bash League final, North Sydney Oval Melbourne Stars 86-9 (20.0 overs): Brunt 22*; Johnson 2-11, Ismail 2-12 Sydney Thunder 87-3 (13.4 overs): Knight 26*, Trenaman 23 Thunder win by seven wickets Scorecard

Sydney Thunder crushed a poor Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to win the Women's Big Bash League title.

The Stars elected to bat first but crumbled to 86-9, the lowest ever total in a WBBL final, against a superb Thunder bowling performance.

England captain Heather Knight (26 not out) hit a six to secure victory as she and Rachael Haynes (21 not out) eased their side to 87-3 off just 13.4 overs.

It is the Thunder's second title, having won the first WBBL in 2015-16.

More to follow