Jonny Bairstow and Quinton de Kock in the first T20 between South Africa and England
Jonny Bairstow's previous high score in Twenty20 international cricket was 68 against West Indies in March 2019
First Twenty20, Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa 179-6 (20 overs): Du Plessis 58 (40), S Curran 3-28
England 183-5 (19.2 overs): Bairstow 86* (48), Stokes 37 (27), Linde 2-20
England won by five wickets
Jonny Bairstow made his highest Twenty20 international score as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the series opener in Cape Town.

Coming to the crease at 27-2, chasing 180 to win, Bairstow hit nine fours and four sixes in a magnificent unbeaten 86 off 48 balls.

He was ably supported in a 85-run partnership with all-rounder Ben Stokes, who made a 27-ball 37.

Earlier Sam Curran, chosen over spinner Moeen Ali, recorded his best T20 international bowling figures as he took 3-28, including the key wicket of Faf du Plessis for 58.

South Africa's total of 179-6 was 21 more than the average first-innings score at Newlands in a T20 international, and England were struggling at 34-3, but Bairstow's brutality guided them to an excellent win with four balls to spare.

The second game of the three-match series takes place at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday at 12:30 GMT.

Bairstow shines in new role

Before the game England captain Eoin Morgan spoke about using this series to find roles and a batting order that players were happy with the World Cup in India just 11 months away.

Bairstow may have found his at four.

Often known as a belligerent opener, he rescued England after Jason Roy fell in the first over and Jos Buttler moments later, and his ability to latch on to anything short and punish deliveries that were too full was immediately evident.

He scored 49 of his runs through mid-wicket and mid-on, as he and Stokes swung the game in England's favour

Even once Stokes fell, Bairstow showed maturity and stayed calm when Morgan was struggling at the start of his innings.

It paid dividends as a wayward 17th over from Beuran Hendricks cost 28 runs, and Bairstow completed the job with a four and a six off Lundi Ngidi.

Sam Curran the pick of the bowlers

Morgan also spoke about seven or eight World Cup positions being solidified, but the number seven spot is one that is up for grabs.

Despite the tournament being in the sub-continent and perhaps favouring the option of Moeen, Sam Curran is on course to nail the position down.

The left-armer has a canny knack of picking up wickets at crucial times in the game, alongside getting out high-class players as he demonstrated in dismissing Temba Bavuma and Du Plessis.

His ability to read conditions, knowing when to go to a variation, alongside whether to bowl round or over the wicket is constantly improving.

Du Plessis, whose place in the side was in doubt during England's tour of South Africa in February, was excellent.

He, like Bairstow, came to the crease after an early wicket and played well on both sides of the wicket.

His innings gathered momentum when he took Tom Curran for 24 off the fifth over, including two massive sixes.

England have managed only eight powerplay wickets in nine games in 2020, and that will concern Morgan with the greater challenges that lie ahead.

  • Bairstow did well at 4 but who knows what would have happened if he had opened. I would prefer Bairstow and Roy to open.

  • Bairstow is our best t20 player for me (batsman) and one of the best in the world, his form over the last few years is awesome in this and 50 over format.

  • Rather cross with CurranT and Jordan. Think CurranT may be a bit out of his depth at this level. Roy seems to have lost it. However! Very enjoyable game and well played most of the team. Great to have some live cricket again.

  • Tom had a not so good day with ball but that's T20 for you , just as well Hendricks had a off day too.

    Despite that we dug in and again git a Win when we liked on the ropes.

    Anyway game 1 of the series let's enjoy today and look forward to the next few games.

    Yes probably some tinkering to go on but as some have said certain pitches will suit some and not others.

    • Hookylw1500 replied:
      Yes any bowler can have an expensive day in T20 and it will always be a squad of players anyway

  • Great to see England suffocate them in the middle overs, used to be Plunkett and Rashid, now its Rashid

  • Great comeback, thought we’d lost this one. Not sure why Tom Curren is in the side. His bowling will always be hammered against quality opposition.

  • Well played JB

  • Brilliant game. Bairstow outstanding, Sam Curran quality, the other Curran not so much.

  • The expectation levels with this England side are impossibly high. So many times they get into situations where, rationally, there's no way they can win - and yet they still do. So this win was never in doubt...

  • Good game, I thought England were a little bit shaky, to start with, but what a terrific performance by Bairstow.

  • Top 7 are definitely the right players, don’t know about order, would prefer YJB to open instead of Buttler. Rashid and Archer are a must. Wood for Tom Curran is a no brainer. Then only down to Jordan/Ali depending on conditions and that would be my XI for WC.

    • SheikhMohammed replied:
      Buttler averages 50 at strike rate of 158 when opening. One failure and he should be back down in the middle order...

  • Great game.

    Roy out, Hales in and either Wood or an in form Ali in for T Curran depending on conditions.

    That would be unbeatable

    • Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Yep Roy is annoying now. One speed and unreliable. Rather just Bairstow open and get Banton in middle order than Hales open though.

  • Good evening to all regulars, hope you’re all staying safe.

    Bairstow an exceptional white ball player, one man show in the batting innings, Sam C very good with the ball, never lets us down.

    So good to have cricket back

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Evening Deadlock ... Plus yourself too.

      Wahoo yes mighty fine thanks and yes to having the Cricket back and HYS too.

  • What. A. Win.

  • stokes clearly lost it

    • Hookylw1500 replied:
      What's "it"?

  • What a white ball side we are, never out of it

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Evening Cricketfan.. take it you enjoyed and a game for the Stato's too.

      Live reporting was interesting at times too.

      Wait for the Maksi comment 🙈

  • Can probably guess that was a belted to watch in many ways .

    Yes stuttering with the ball at times and with the bat but as ever the game has had a few twists .

    Well done Lads on a Win.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Belter ... Must have been the YJB innings that made me do a typo ...

