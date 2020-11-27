Stephen Parry was part of the Lancashire side that won the 2015 T20 Blast

Long-serving spin bowler Stephen Parry is to leave Lancashire after 16 years.

The 34-year-old joined the club's academy in 2004 and broke into the first team three years later, going on to play 231 times across all formats.

He is the club's all-time Twenty20 wicket-taker with 117 wickets and has also earned seven caps for England in limited overs cricket.

Parry was awarded a testimonial in 2020 and Lancashire will move it to 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been an honour to represent this great club for such a long period of time," said Parry.

"I am truly grateful to everybody at Emirates Old Trafford for their support since I very first walked through the doors. I started representing Lancashire at under-10 level so to graduate through the Academy and play for the Red Rose for 16 years has been a dream come true.

"I feel extremely lucky to have not only represented my boyhood county but to have also tested myself on the international stage, which would not have been possible without the platform given to me by Lancashire.

"I am sad to be leaving behind a great dressing room - many who are now friends for life - and I wish nothing but the best for the club as they move forward with an exciting, young squad."

Parry will take up a coaching role during the winter with the Lancashire-based Thunder women's team as they prepare for the 2021 season.

"Stephen has served Lancashire Cricket with distinction over the last decade and more and I would like to thank him for his contributions," added Lancashire's director of cricket Paul Allott.

"His work ethic and love for the club consistently shone through and he has been part of some huge moments, none more so than the 2015 T20 Blast win.

"In recent seasons, Stephen has seen first XI opportunities limited, however he took on a senior role in the club's second XI, passing on his invaluable experience to our next generation of up and coming players.

"I know how much he's looking forward to getting involved in a coaching capacity with Thunder and we all agreed that it was important to support him with his extended testimonial year."