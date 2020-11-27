Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England were beaten by the Netherlands at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20

England's one-day international tour of the Netherlands has been postponed from May 2021 to May 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World champions England are set to face the Dutch side in three matches as part of the inaugural ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODI series.

The competition serves as part of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

In a joint statement, both boards said "continuing uncertainty" over the pandemic forced the rescheduling.

They added that the prospect of having no fans in attendance or a limited crowd was "not a viable option" for the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

"Hopefully, with the prospect of crowds returning to sport soon, we can rearrange the three matches in 2022 and showcase international cricket to capacity crowds," said Ashley Giles, director of England men's cricket.

KNCB high-performance manager Roland Lefebvre said the Netherlands, who are the only associate member in the 13-team competition, are "very grateful" for the cooperation of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

""The prospect of playing the world champions in a full house is exciting, and we look forward to welcoming the team back in 2022," he added.