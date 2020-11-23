Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Notts' England Lions fast bowler Zak Chappell left Leicestershire for Trent Bridge at the end of the 2018 season

Nottinghamshire paceman Zak Chappell has signed a new extended deal.

The 24-year-old fast bowler still had a season left to run on the three-year contract he signed when he joined from Leicestershire in September 2018.

But he has now added an extra year to that, tying him to Notts until 2022.

Lincolnshire-born Chappell, who played just three Championship games in 2019, was Notts' leading wicket-taker in the Bob Willis Trophy in the curtailed 2020 season, with 15 scalps in four matches.

"Last season was a big one for me," said the England Lions international. "I feel like I found my rhythm and my confidence early on, and everything just snowballed from there.

"To take the new ball so regularly, and to be a senior seamer, isn't necessarily a position I thought I'd find myself in last summer, but I loved every minute of it.

"I believe I'm a much better bowler for the work that Pete (Peter Moores) and Shiney (Kevin Shine) did with me over last winter."