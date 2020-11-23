Zak Chappell: Nottinghamshire fast bowler signs new deal at Trent Bridge until 2022
Nottinghamshire paceman Zak Chappell has signed a new extended deal.
The 24-year-old fast bowler still had a season left to run on the three-year contract he signed when he joined from Leicestershire in September 2018.
But he has now added an extra year to that, tying him to Notts until 2022.
Lincolnshire-born Chappell, who played just three Championship games in 2019, was Notts' leading wicket-taker in the Bob Willis Trophy in the curtailed 2020 season, with 15 scalps in four matches.
"Last season was a big one for me," said the England Lions international. "I feel like I found my rhythm and my confidence early on, and everything just snowballed from there.
"To take the new ball so regularly, and to be a senior seamer, isn't necessarily a position I thought I'd find myself in last summer, but I loved every minute of it.
"I believe I'm a much better bowler for the work that Pete (Peter Moores) and Shiney (Kevin Shine) did with me over last winter."