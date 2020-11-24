Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Women's Big Bash League semi-final, Sydney Perth Scorchers 125-8 (20 overs): Bolton 32; King 3-16 Melbourne Stars 127-3 (16.2 overs): Sciver 47*, Sutherland 30* Melbourne Stars won by seven wickets Scorecard

A fine all-round display from England's Nat Sciver helped Melbourne Stars to a place in the Women's Big Bash final with a dominant semi-final victory over Perth Scorchers in Sydney.

Sciver's 47 not out helped the Stars to their target of 126 in 16.2 overs.

She earlier picked up 1-27, with leg-spinner Alana King claiming 3-16 to restrict the Scorchers to 125-8.

The Stars will meet either Brisbane Heat or Sydney Thunder, who play on Thursday, in Saturday's final.

It will be a first final appearance for the Stars, who have never before finished higher than fifth in the table, and turned around last year's last place to top the group this time.

They were rarely troubled by the Scorchers, who lost their way when King was introduced at the end of the powerplay.

She immediately trapped player of the tournament Sophie Devine lbw, to spark a collapse of four wickets for 19 runs, including England's Amy Jones, who made just six.

Jones' international team-mate Sarah Glenn added some impetus at the end of the innings, making 19 from 12 balls, helping Nicole Bolton (32) to at least give the Scorchers something to defend.

Though leg-spinner Glenn took one of the wickets in a shaky Stars start, Sciver first combined with Australia captain Meg Lanning then Sutherland to guide them from 20-2.

Sciver is joined in the Stars team by her fiancee and England team-mate Katherine Brunt. They could come up against their international colleagues Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont if Sydney Sixers make it to the final.