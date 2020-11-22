Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Delany and the rest of the Ireland squad have spent much of 2020 in training

Ireland captain Laura Delany hopes they can get back into action in February after the planned series against Scotland was called off.

Scotland pulled out of the five-match series, due to start on 20 November, at La Manga because Covid-19 concerns.

Delany and her team were looking forward to their first international fixtures in over a year.

"We were counting down the days to La Manga so have it taken away at the last minute is disappointing," she said.

Delany added: "Hopefully we can get a trip in next year as it's been 14 months since we've had an international fixture.

"We have quite a young squad and it's important for our development that we play as many games as possible."

Teenage talent

One those young players is 15-year-old Amy Hunter from Belfast, who played alongside Delany for the Typhoons in this year's Women's Super Series.

Wicketkeeper/batter Hunter has been awarded an Ireland contract and she was poised to make her senior international debut against the Scots.

"She's a very exciting prospect and had a brilliant season with the Typhoons," said Delany.

Amy Hunter prepares to take the catch for the Typhoons

"She showcased the potential that she has and it's really exciting to see how she does on the international stage.

"She's still very young and has so much time ahead of her - I know she's itching to get out there, she's very enthusiastic and when the time comes I'm sure she will relish every opportunity she has."

It's been a blank year for the Irish women's team but Delany has set out her wish list for 2021 with the focus on the World Cup qualifiers in Sri Lanka in July.

"That we would have a tour in February and then another tour in April/May leading into the World Cup qualifiers.

"These would be against good sides and in conditions similar to what we will face in Sri Lanka - that is the dream."