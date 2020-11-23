Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Carter made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2015

Nottinghamshire off-spinner Matt Carter has signed an extended contract with the county until the end of 2022.

Carter helped Notts Outlaws win the T20 Blast in October and claimed 11 wickets in three games in the Bob Willis Trophy red-ball competition.

"Playing all formats is where I want to be," the 24-year-old told Nottinghamshire's website.

"Last season was good for me in that regard and I look forward to seeing what the next couple of years bring."

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores added: "High-quality spinners are a precious commodity.

"To have found and developed one like Matt from within our own ranks is a real bonus for us and we can't wait to see how he develops in the coming years."