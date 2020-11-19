Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nuwan Zoysa, who made his Sri Lanka debut in 1997, took 64 Test wickets at an average of 33.70

Former Sri Lanka seamer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of match-fixing offences.

Zoysa, 42, was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2018 and has been found guilty of three breaches of the anti-corruption code.

They include being party to an effort to fix an international match.

Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals, remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course, the ICC said.

His other offences were "directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player" to fix or influence the progress of a match, and failing to disclose approaches to "engage in corrupt conduct".

Zoysa was Sri Lanka bowling coach from 2015 until his suspension.

In 2019, he was also charged with four anti-corruption breaches in the United Arab Emirates' T10 League. Those proceedings remain ongoing.