England will be one of eight sides at the inaugural women's T20 event at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

England's women have qualified automatically as hosts for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England will be one of eight sides in the women's Twenty20 tournament, which will make its debut at the Games.

They will be joined by the six highest-ranked International Cricket Council (ICC) members, with the last place allocated to the winner of a qualifier.

The Birmingham Games are due to begin on 26 July and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The upcoming event will be only the second time cricket has featured at the Games after the men's competition was included in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said: "Cricket at the Commonwealth Games is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow the women's game globally."