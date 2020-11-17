Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England and Pakistan last played in Cardiff in a T20 International in 2019

Cardiff's Sophia Gardens is scheduled to host a One Day International between World Cup champions England and Pakistan in 2021.

The game, the first in a three-match series, will be played on Thursday, 8 July.

Pakistan, Champions Trophy holders, will be England's opponents at Lord's and Edgbaston will play host to the other two games in the series.

England beat Pakistan in a T20 International in Cardiff in May 2019.

The ECB has also announced a provisional home schedule for the summer of 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic forced all of 2020's fixtures to be played behind closed doors in Southampton, Manchester and Derby.