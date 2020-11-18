Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali has won 200 caps for England across all formats of the game

Moeen Ali says he "hand on heart" has not experienced the racism that has been alleged of the English game in recent months.

Former umpires John Holder and Ismail Dawood this week added their voices to concerns raised by Michael Carberry and Azeem Rafiq.

"I have never experienced anything like that," said England all-rounder Moeen.

"There are other guys who say they have and I am sure things have and will be done about it."

In June, former England batsman Carberry said racism is "rife" in the sport, with the England and Wales Cricket Board subsequently saying it would "commit to change" in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rafiq accused his former team Yorkshire of "institutionalised racism" and the county have since opened an inquiry.

This week, Holder and Dawood pointed to the fact that the last appointment of a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) umpire to the ECB's first-class list came 28 years ago.

Dawood, meanwhile, said he had heard racist language used in front of senior ECB staff, which went unchallenged.

Speaking at the beginning of England's tour of South Africa, Moeen said: "I can honestly say, hand on heart, that I have never experienced anything like that.

"I have always been someone who is myself and if guys accept it that's good and if they don't, it's their problem.

"I have now been playing for England for six years and always felt at home, always felt like one of the guys."

With 200 appearances across all formats, Moeen is the most-capped player from a BAME background to have represented England.

In response to the issue surrounding match officials highlighted by Holder and Dawood, he said: "I'm sure something will be done.

"The ECB are improving in all these aspects of the game. Going forward, I think a lot will be done to get all these things right."

In response to the allegations, an ECB spokesperson told BBC Sport: "We will not tolerate racism. However, we fully recognise we have a long way to go to drive out discrimination from our sport.

"Alongside the learnings and the action we have already taken in this space through this summer, the ECB holds its November board meeting next week, where our continued work around inclusion and diversity will be discussed and further actions agreed."