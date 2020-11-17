Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Fuller also played for Gloucestershire and Middlesex before joining Hampshire

Hampshire all-rounder James Fuller has extended his contract at the county.

Fuller, 30, joined from Middlesex in 2018 and made headlines last season with a hat-trick against Surrey in a Bob Willis Trophy innings victory.

His new deal will keep him at Hampshire until the end of the 2021 season.

"He's an exciting cricketer, a good man who fits in really well with the squad," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent. "We're delighted he's agreed to extend his stay."