James Fuller: Hampshire all-rounder extends contract with county
From the section Cricket
Hampshire all-rounder James Fuller has extended his contract at the county.
Fuller, 30, joined from Middlesex in 2018 and made headlines last season with a hat-trick against Surrey in a Bob Willis Trophy innings victory.
His new deal will keep him at Hampshire until the end of the 2021 season.
"He's an exciting cricketer, a good man who fits in really well with the squad," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent. "We're delighted he's agreed to extend his stay."