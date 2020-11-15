Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Paine averages 31.66 in 31 Tests for Australia

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is among a host of cricketers self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia.

South Australia capital Adelaide hosted the first four rounds of the Sheffield Shield in October and November.

Authorities are reporting 18 coronavirus cases in the state's first outbreak since April.

Players from Tasmania, Queensland and Western Australia have been told to isolate after returning from Adelaide.

Wicketkeeper Paine and Test team-mate Matthew Wade, who both play for Tasmania, are in isolation, as are Western Australia pair Cameron Green and Ashton Agar.

Uncapped all-rounder Green is in both the Test and white-ball squads for India's upcoming tour of Australia, while spinner Agar is in the white-ball squad.

Both could miss the first one-day international between Australia and India in Sydney on 27 November.

Players from New South Wales and Victoria have not been required to self-isolate but must get tested and self-isolate if they develop coronavirus symptoms.

The outbreak in South Australia could also affect the first Test against India, which is due to be played at the Adelaide Oval from 17-21 December, while the city is also set to host Big Bash League (BBL) matches from late December.

The India squad and Australian players who took part in the recent Indian Premier League are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Sydney.

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins said he was confident the India tour and BBL would still take place.

"Cricket Australia have thought of every contingency," he said. "I'm sure whatever we have to do we'll find a way."

India are due to face Australia in three ODIs, three Twenty20s and four Tests.

Australia had seen cases drop to near zero after beating a second wave that was largely confined to Victoria.

Victoria's capital, Melbourne, spent almost four months in a stringent lockdown before reopening last month.