Danny Briggs only joined Warwickshire from Sussex in October

Warwickshire's new slow left-arm spinner Danny Briggs has signed to play in this winter's Big Bash League in Australia for Adelaide Strikers.

England T20 international Briggs, 29, who only joined the Bears from Sussex on 5 October, will head down under in time for Adelaide's opener against Melbourne Renegades on 3 December.

Seven-times capped Briggs has twice won the T20 Blast with Hampshire.

He was also in the Sussex side that lost a final to Worcestershire in 2018.

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: "Having members of our squad test themselves against many of the world's best players, in premier tournaments, is something that we support wholeheartedly.

"When we signed Danny last month we were acutely of his record in the Blast - as the tournament's leading wicket-taker - and how highly thought of he is within the game.

"He still has big ambitions to force his way back into the England set-up. We want to give him every possible opportunity to continue developing as a cricketer and to enjoy the best years of his career with Warwickshire."

The two-month long, eight-team Big Bash consists of 14 qualifying games and is scheduled to end on 6 February.

English players at the Big Bash

Briggs follows the lead of a string of fellow English players in heading for Australia, including his former Sussex team-mate Phil Salt at Adelaide.

Surrey opener Jason Roy, Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke, as a replacement, have all joined Perth Scorchers.

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has gone to Melbourne Stars, while Tykes team-mate Dawid Malan is heading for Hobart Hurricanes, to link up with Surrey's Will Jacks, while another Surrey man Tom Curran is with Hampshire's James Vince at Sydney Sixers.

Notts opener Alex Hales has gone to Sydney Thunder to join Kent's Sam Billings, while Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has signed for Brisbane Heat, alongside Somerset's Lewis Gregory.