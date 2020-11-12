Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Neser was born in South Africa but moved to Australia as a boy with his family.

Glamorgan new recruit Michael Neser has been called into the Australia Test squad to tour India in December and January.

Queensland all-rounder Neser, 30, has previously been part of the Test squad without playing a match.

His only international appearances have been two one-day internationals in 2018 and Glamorgan were expecting he would be available for the whole 2021 season.

He will share overseas duties with Marnus Labuschagne and Colin Ingram.

Neser hit his maiden first-class hundred and took five wickets against Tasmania in October to earn his recall to the national colours.

Labuschagne experienced a similar upturn in his fortunes in 2019, starring against England in the Ashes series after a successful spell with Glamorgan.

He features in both limited-overs and Test squads for the Australian visit to India- with Glamorgan left to hope the international calendar, yet to be confirmed, does not leave them searching for a fourth overseas player in 2021.