Dan Lawrence was part of England's Test squad for the series against West Indies last summer

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence is set to make his debut in Australia's Big Bash after agreeing to join Brisbane Heat.

Lawrence will replace Somerset's Tom Banton who is on standby for England's limited-overs tour to South Africa later this month and in early December.

The 23-year-old right-hander and off-spinner will complete a period of isolation in Australia before Heat begin the competition on 11 December.

He will be coached by former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann.

If selected, Lawrence will be making his debut in the T20 tournament, along with England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow who agreed to join Melbourne Stars on Monday.

The other England players set to play in the Big Bash this winter are Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers), Dawid Malan (Hobart Hurricanes), Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers).