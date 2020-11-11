Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Pucovski (right) averages 247.5 in the Sheffield Shield this season

Batsman Will Pucovski and all-rounder Cameron Green are among five uncapped players named in Australia's Test squad for the upcoming series against India.

Opener Pucovski, 22, has hit double centuries in both of his Sheffield Shield matches this season while Green, 21, averages 72.60 from four matches.

Seamer Sean Abbott, all-rounder Michael Neser and spinner Mitchell Swepson, who have all played white-ball cricket for Australia, are the other new faces.

The series begins on 17 December.

The series in Australia consists of four Tests and follows three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.

Pucovski has long been viewed as a future Test player having scored 188 in his second Shield match and hitting 243 aged 20 in the same competition the following season.

He received a maiden Test call-up in January 2019 but did not play and his career has been hampered by multiple concussions.

He also ruled himself out of contention to play Pakistan in 2019 for mental health reasons, having taken a six-week break earlier that year for the same reason.

The right-hander has been promoted to open for Victoria this season and has scored 495 runs in three innings at 247.5, including scores of 255 not out and 202.

Seam bowling all-rounder Green, whose bowling workload is being managed after a serious back injury, scored 197 for Western Australia against New South Wales and has also taken two wickets this season.

On Monday, India announced captain Virat Kohli will miss three of the four Tests to be at the birth of his first child.

Australia squads in full

Test squad: Tim Paine (captain), David Warner, Will Pucovski, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott.

ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.