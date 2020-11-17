Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Knight is now the tournament's third-highest runscorer

Women's Big Bash League, Sydney Melbourne Renegades 126-7 (20 overs): Dooley 46; Darlington 3-22 Sydney Thunder 132-2 (14.3 overs): Knight 58*, Haynes 33* Sydney Thunder won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

England captain Heather Knight continued her fine Women's Big Bash form with an unbeaten half-century to lead Sydney Thunder to a big win over Melbourne Renegades.

Knight's 58 not out helped Thunder to their target of 127 in 14.3 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

It is a fourth half-century for Knight, who is the tournament's third-highest runscorer.

Her England team-mate Tammy Beaumont contributed 23 to the Thunder chase.

It ended a run of three successive defeats for Thunder, who sit joint-second on 12 points with Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers in the eight-team competition.

With the top four qualifying for the semi-finals and three rounds of matches remaining, Thunder are five points adrift of leaders Melbourne Stars and only one ahead of fifth-placed Adelaide Strikers.

"We've had a bit of a bad run, so to win in that style shows real character from the girls," Knight told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. "I enjoyed it. I feel in really good nick."

Elsewhere, half-centuries from Meg Lanning and Mignon de Preez helped Melbourne Stars to a six-run win over Perth Scorchers, for whom England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took two wickets.

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers by three wickets.