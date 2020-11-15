Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sydney Sixers won last season's Big Bash, defeating Melbourne Stars in the final

The Australian Big Bash Twenty20 tournament has introduced 'X-Factor' substitutes among three innovations for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Teams are able to name two substitutes, one of which can be used at the 10-over mark of the first innings.

The usual six-over powerplay will now only be four, with the batting side choosing when to take the other two.

There are three points for a win with an extra point dependant on the state of the run chase in the second innings.

The 'Bash Boost' point will be given to the chasing team if they are ahead of where the side batting first were after 10 overs.

It will be given to the side that batted first if the chasing team are behind at the halfway mark.

The 'X-Factor' substitute can only replace a player who has not batted or bowled more than one over.

The 'Power Surge' alteration to the powerplay means the two-over period chosen by the batting team can only be taken from the 11th over onwards.

The Big Bash League begins on Thursday, 10 December, with commentary across the tournament on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Sydney Sixers will defend the crown they won by defeating Melbourne Stars in last season's final.