Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rohit Sharma with the Indian Premier League trophy

Mumbai make it five

So, after 53 days and a six-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has come to a conclusion.

Once again it was reigning champions Mumbai Indians who won the title, with a five-wicket victory over first-time finalists Delhi Capitals.

Their latest success means they've now won the competition five times, and move two clear of rivals Chennai Super Kings.

Are they the best cricket team ever? Could they beat next year's T20 World Cup winners? Some people certainly think so.

We're not going to lie, we're low-key hoping that someone sets up a Mumbai v World Cup winners match.

Mumbai were once again superbly marshalled by India opener Rohit Sharma.

He'd had a frustrating tournament, with a lack of form before he missed four games through injury.

However, when it really mattered he delivered in the field and with the bat. His inspirational bowling change, that saw spinner Jayant Yadav dismiss key Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay, drew praise (more on this later)...

Before his blistering 51-ball 68, including four sixes, led his side to the cusp of victory.

Rohit was at fault for a run-out, but a selfless bit of thinking from Suryakumar Yadav saw him sacrifice his wicket, and keep the skipper at the crease.

The right-hander, who is better known as Sky, won the hearts of many with his team-focused action.

As is often the case with the IPL franchises, Mumbai Indians smashed their social media content after the final.

Who knew winning five titles could prove so useful?

They did have one regret though...

'Another step forward' for Delhi

While the final didn't go their way it was a record-breaking season for Ricky Ponting's Capitals side.

Having reached the play-offs for only the second time last season, to reach the final this year is a positive step.

The coach, despite his often miserable expression in the dugout during the final, is a happy man.

They have plenty of positives to take from this campaign. Their captain, Shreyas Iyer, is only 25 and he was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition.

His 96-run partnership with Rishabh Pant in the final was a joy to watch.

Archer wins individual award

While there were no English players in the final, one of them was celebrating last night after fast bowler Jofra Archer won the MVP award for his return in Rajasthan Royals' disappointing campaign.

Look at those numbers. Superb.

One of the key battles going into the final was for the Purple Cap - which is for the bowler who takes the most wickets. Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah had 27 wickets, and trailed Capitals' Kagiso Rabada by two. But, after Bumrah failed to take a wicket in the first innings Rabada had wrapped up the cap. It doesn't look like much consolation to him does it?

Kings XI Punjab opener and captain KL Rahul won the Orange Cap for most runs, after scoring 670 runs at an average of 55.83 in the tournament.

'This mattered'

After the final, social media was awash with praise for the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL for pulling off a tournament of this magnitude in the current global circumstances.

The good news? We, hopefully, get to do it all again in a matter of months in the competition's usual slot of March-May.

Praise for Sunrisers, but should Kohli give up the captaincy?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore were the two sides that failed to progress past the play-offs to the final.

There was praise for the Sunrisers...

While captain David Warner showed a softer side...

But there was criticism of RCB, who now haven't made the final since 2016 and are still yet to win the tournament.

Darren Sammy, who has led West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles, had some thoughts on how they could improve their fortunes...

While former India batsman Gautam Gambhir suggested it was time for Virat Kohli to give up the captaincy...

It didn't stop there either, former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks Kohli should give up the Indian captaincy in T20 cricket, so Rohit can take over (we told you there was more to come).

Watch this space....

Ecclestone wins Women's T20 Challenge

Mumbai winning their fifth title wasn't the only piece of silverware handed out this week as Trailblazers beat Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge final to win the three-team tournament for the first time.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was part of the Trailblazers team, and took five wickets across her side's three games.

The final saw a return to form for India opener Smriti Mandhana, who blazed her way to 68 with four beautiful sixes down the ground.

But, the highlight of the final, and probably the whole tournament, was this sensational acrobatic stop from Trailblazers' Nattakan Chantham. Magnificent.