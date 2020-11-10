Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The West Indies squad arrived in New Zealand on 30 October and immediately began a 14-day isolation period.

West Indies players have been banned from training and confined to their hotel rooms in New Zealand after breaching quarantine regulations.

Security footage from the team's hotel in Christchurch showed players sharing food and socialising outside of their smaller biosecure bubbles.

The team had been granted special dispensation to train during their mandatory 14-day isolation period.

That period will end on Friday provided they all test negative for Covid-19.

"It is a privilege to come here but in return they have to stick to the rules," said New Zealand director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

"Keeping Covid-19 out of our communities and keeping our staff safe depends on it. They didn't do that, despite agreeing to abide by the parameters of the exemption."

Members of the West Indies squad who have been playing in the Indian Premier League are scheduled to arrive in New Zealand on Thursday and will also have to isolate for 14 days.

West Indies play three Twenty20 internationals and two Test matches on their tour of New Zealand, with the first T20 due to take place on 27 November in Auckland.