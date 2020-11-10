Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Babar made his Pakistan debut in 2015 and has scored 7,306 international runs in all formats

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam has been appointed skipper of the Test team.

The 26-year-old batsman replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan in the 1-0 series defeat in England this summer.

"I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game," Babar said.

Pakistan play a two-Test series in New Zealand starting in December.

Those matches follow three Twenty20s.

Babar has played 29 Tests, scoring 2,045 runs at an average of 45.44, and was named limited-overs captain in 2019.

Azhar, 35, took over as permanent captain in 2019 and has led the team in nine Tests, winning two, losing four and drawing three.

"I want to thank Azhar Ali for the way he captained the team in the last season, which was a difficult one," Babar said.

Babar was part of the Pakistan side that completed a 3-0 T20 series whitewash over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, having won the one-day series 2-1.