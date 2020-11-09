Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai's win gave them a fifth IPL title in eight years

Indian Premier League final, Dubai Delhi Capitals 156-7 (20 overs): Iyer 65*, Pant 56; Boult 3-30 Mumbai Indians 157-5 (overs): Rohit 68, Kishan 33* Mumbai Indians win by five wickets Scorecard

Mumbai Indians secured a fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final.

Mumbai, the most successful team in IPL history, chased 157 with eight balls left - captain Rohit Sharma hitting 68.

Trent Boult took 3-30 for Mumbai, including dismissing Marcus Stoinis with the first ball of the match.

Delhi were 22-3 before captain Shreyas Iyer hit 65 - he shared a stand of 96 with Rishabh Pant - but Mumbai ensured their total was never enough.

The defending champions were always in control of their chase after Rohit and Quinton de Kock plundered 45 from the first four overs.

Rohit was caught in the deep with 20 needed from 23 balls, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya soon followed, but Ishan Kishan's 33 not out took Mumbai to victory.

It follows their IPL wins in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and means they have won the world's premier Twenty20 competition twice more than any other team.

More to follow.