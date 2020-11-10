Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ed Barnes took five wickets in six appearances for Derbyshire in 2020

Leicestershire have signed seam bowler Ed Barnes from Yorkshire on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old right-armer had a loan spell at Derbyshire last season, making his first-class debut against the Foxes in the Bob Willis Trophy in August.

The former England Under-19 player also featured four times in the T20 Blast.

"Ed is a talented young bowler and we're excited to see the competition he brings to the bowling unit," head coach Paul Nixon told the club website. external-link

Barnes is the third Leicestershire signing since the end of the 2020 season following batsmen Scott Steel and Rishi Patel from Durham and Essex.