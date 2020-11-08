Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rashid Khan is eighth on the list of all-time T20 wicket-takers, having played his first game in the format in 2015

Sussex have re-signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the 2021 T20 Blast campaign.

The 22-year-old, ranked the world's best bowler in the shortest format, has previously had stints with the Sharks in 2018 and 2019.

He has 327 wickets in 237 T20 games, including 20 in this year's Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sussex T20 head coach James Kirtley said it was "amazing" to secure a deal for Rashid.

"He would be on any team's wish-list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome," Kirtley added.

Rashid was due to play for Sussex in the competition this year, but it was mutually agreed he would miss the delayed tournament because of his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and IPL.

He has taken 24 wickets in 20 games - with an economy rate of 6.97 - across his previous two spells with Sussex.

Rashid is also set to play for Trent Rockets in The Hundred in 2021.

The launch of the 100-ball competition this summer was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.