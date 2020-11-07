Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sophie Devine hit seven sixes and five fours in her 103

Women's Big Bash League Sydney Sixers 147-5 (20 overs): Kapp 68 Perth Scorchers 183-4 (20 overs): Devine 103, Mooney 60 Perth Scorchers win by 36 runs Scorecard and table

New Zealand batsman Sophie Devine scored a century as Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 36 runs in the Women's Big Bash League.

Perth captain Devine shared a 151-run first-wicket stand with Beth Mooney, before the latter fell for 60.

Devine was run out after hitting seven sixes and five fours in her 68-ball 103, as Perth finished on 183-4.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 68 as the Sixers made 147-5 in reply, falling to their first defeat of the season.

The Scorchers are fifth and in touching distance of the top four, while the Sixers are third.

The two sides meet again on Wednesday.